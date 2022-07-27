Pope Francis apologizes for abuse at Indigenous schools, but the pain remains for many

Judy Woodruff:

Pope Francis traveled to Quebec today to meet with Canada's prime minister and its first indigenous governor general.

It's part of his weeklong tour of Canada where he is apologizing for the Catholic Church's role in running residential schools very similar to ones across the United States that tried to eradicate Native cultures.

While the pope's apology was welcomed, as William Brangham reports, indigenous leaders and former students say it is only the first step toward healing a painful past.