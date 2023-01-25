Pope Francis says laws that criminalize homosexuality are ‘unjust’

Geoff Bennett:

Pope Francis, in a wide-ranging interview with the Associated Press, spoke at length about his health, his critics and the future of the papacy.

Most notably, he called laws criminalizing homosexuality fundamentally unjust, making clear that, in the mind of the leader of the Catholic Church, being homosexual is not a crime.

Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are, and for the strength with which we fight for our dignity. Being homosexual is not a crime. It is not a crime, but it is a sin.

And, well, we first have to distinguish a sin from a crime, but a sin is also the lack of charity with one another.