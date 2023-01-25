January 25, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the U.S. and Germany agree to send tanks to Ukraine in a major boost to the nation's war effort. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy locks out leading Democrats from key committees, sparking partisan outrage on Capitol Hill. Plus, young volunteers work to counteract the growing mental health crisis among their peers.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch