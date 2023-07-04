Prescription drug shortages make treatment decisions difficult for doctors and patients

Laura Barron-Lopez:

Amna, drug shortages in the U.S. are the highest they have been in the last nine years.

Based on the most recent data, drug shortages increased by approximately 30 percent between 2021 and 2022. Medications currently in short supply include chemotherapy drugs, antibiotics, ADHD medication like Adderall, and other critical drug drugs used to treat a variety of conditions.

It's a reality making treatment decisions difficult for doctors and patients.

Erin Fox is tracking the shortages. She's a national expert on drug shortages at the University of Utah.

Erin, thank you so much for joining us.

Can you help us understand what is happening here, how severe the current drug shortages are, and how many drugs are actually in short supply?

Erin Fox, University of Utah: So, I think, when people think of a shortage, you think of something that is completely, 100 percent out.

And that's not the case with the drug shortages that we have right now. You can usually get some, but it's not enough. And so that means that some patients are getting rationed care, some patients are able to access medicines and others aren't. And so that's a really frustrating situation right now.