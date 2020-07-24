Previewing our new arts and culture series, ‘Beyond the Canvas’

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

I mean, it's no surprise to you or any of our viewers. The storytelling on Canvas is unparalleled, right? What Jeff has been able to build, along with our colleagues Anne Davenport and Josh Barajas and so many others, it really does stand alone. It sets the bar for that kind of reporting.

And that is why we are so excited to bring it to even more people, and in a curated way. Every episode is a collection of stories. So, people can process them in a slightly different way.

I mean, Jeff referenced this too. We can't ignore we're rolling this out during a pandemic. I can't remember the last time I went to a live concert and sang with other people and danced with other people or went to a show and laughed and cried with other people.

There is a void. There is a social and cultural void right now. We hope that this show will help to fill some of that.

And I should mention we don't shy away from the tough stuff. I mean, a lot of is about what brings us together, the music and the art and the connection. There are real conversations about race and representation and identity, because that is where we are as a country as well.

So, we hope these stories meet the moment, but also help to move us forward.