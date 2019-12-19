Double your gift now
Live

December 19, 2019

7:30 PM ET

Preview

8 PM ET

Debate

11 PM ET*

Post-Show

Candidates

Tom Steyer

Bernie Sanders

Amy Klobuchar

Elizabeth Warren

Joe Biden

Andrew Yang

Pete Buttigieg
Tom Steyer Bernie Sanders Amy Klobuchar Elizabeth Warren Joe Biden Andrew Yang Pete Buttigieg
Previewing the PBS NewsHour/POLITICO debate with 3 of its moderators

Audio

The PBS NewsHour/POLITICO Democratic debate airs Thursday night from Los Angeles. Three of the debate’s moderators, Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor, join John Yang to discuss controversies around the debate qualifications and candidate diversity, how they have prepared for the big event and what recent polling says about the likely Democratic voters who will be watching.

Listen to this Segment

