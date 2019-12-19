Previewing the PBS NewsHour/POLITICO debate with 3 of its moderators

The PBS NewsHour/POLITICO Democratic debate airs Thursday night from Los Angeles. Three of the debate’s moderators, Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor, join John Yang to discuss controversies around the debate qualifications and candidate diversity, how they have prepared for the big event and what recent polling says about the likely Democratic voters who will be watching.
Tom Steyer
Bernie Sanders
Amy Klobuchar
Elizabeth Warren
Joe Biden
Andrew Yang
Pete Buttigieg
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.