How to watch the Dec. 19 Democratic presidential debate

PBS NewsHour and POLITICO are hosting the final Democratic presidential debate of the year on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

The debate will feature 2020 candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The event will be broadcast on PBS, livestreamed on PBS NewsHour’s website and simulcast on CNN at 8 p.m. ET. It can also be viewed live in the PBS mobile app, and on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick apps.

It will be moderated by Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor from PBS NewsHour and Tim Alberta from POLITICO.

In addition to the full debate, the PBS NewsHour livestream will feature pre-show analysis with PBS NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins and Stephanie Sy beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The debate, which is scheduled to run approximately two and a half hours, will be followed by additional coverage including interviews with the 2020 candidates live from the spin room.