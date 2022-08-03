Primary victories showcase strength of the ‘Big Lie’ in the Republican Party

Judy Woodruff:

And, meantime, last night's elections also showcase the continuing strength of the so-called big lie in the Republican Party.

Candidates who ran on the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen won primaries up and down the ballot. And they won in two of the states at the center of that conspiracy, Arizona and Michigan, setting up stark contests for governor, Congress and secretary of state in November.

For more on the results and what they mean, I am joined by our own Stephanie Sy. She's in Phoenix. And Jessica Huseman, she is the editorial director of Votebeat.

Hello to both of you. Thank you for being with us.

Stephanie, I'm going to start with you.

A lot of the most closely watched races, as we have just mentioned, last night, were in Arizona, where you are based. A number of Republican candidates there running on the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Tell us about what they were saying and what happened.