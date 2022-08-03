Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Kansans preserve abortion rights in their state as victories by candidates who denied the 2020 election results prompt concerns about the future of American Democracy. Then, tensions rise between the U.S. and China following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Plus, the Senate approves a measure to give veterans exposed to harsh chemicals medical treatment.
