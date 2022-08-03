August 3, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, Kansans preserve abortion rights in their state as victories by candidates who denied the 2020 election results prompt concerns about the future of American Democracy. Then, tensions rise between the U.S. and China following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Plus, the Senate approves a measure to give veterans exposed to harsh chemicals medical treatment.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: