Pro-Iran militias in Iraq grow increasingly hostile toward the U.S.

Nick Schifrin:

Senior administration, military, and Iraqi officials told me they were very concerned that a militia in Iraq would attack the U.S.

And so the administration was trying to send a unified message of deterrence to Iran. First, there was a presidential Twitter threat, and then a rare photo released by the Navy of a submarine sailing off Iran's coast, and then B-52s sent to the Middle East.

But, after that, the Pentagon ordered the Nimitz aircraft carrier home from the Middle East. A senior military official says — tells me that the decision was made over the advice of military leaders, who said bringing the Nimitz home would send Iran mixed signals.

Administration officials say they were trying to send a calibrated message that the U.S. would respond militarily if Iran did attack and kill a U.S. service person, but didn't actually want to go to war.

But then, Judy, the mixed messages got even more mixed. The Pentagon announced that the Nimitz would stay in the region after all. A military official tells me that the White House made a last-minute decision that surprised even the Pentagon.

I have talked to independent analysts about all this back-and-forth, and they say this is, frankly, bordering on incompetence. And a senior administration official admits to me that there wasn't any strategic sense behind suddenly keeping the Nimitz in the region, because there was no new intelligence that would require it to stay.

But, bottom line, Judy, the Nimitz remains in the region, as do the tensions between the U.S. and Iran.