Profile in Courage awards honor commitments to protecting democracy

Courtney Norris
For the first time ever, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation on Sunday awarded five people the Profile in Courage award for their commitment to protecting democracy in the U.S. and around the globe. This year the Kennedy family honored Ukraine's President Zelenskyy for his efforts against Russia and Democrats and Republicans for upholding election integrity. Judy Woodruff reports.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
