WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris speak on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

President Joe Biden will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by speaking to “the historical significance” of the deadly riots and what they mean for the country a year later.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET. Watch Biden’s and Harris’ remarks in the player above.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Thursday morning, one year after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the counting of Electoral College votes that would certify Biden’s presidential victory.

Speaking at the White House briefing Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s speech is still being written but added that he plans to “speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance.”

Psaki said the president will also “commemorate the heroes of January 6th, especially the brave men and women of law enforcement who fought to uphold the Constitution and protect the Capitol and the lives of the people who were there.”

WATCH: Jan. 6 insurrection ‘came very close,’ to being much worse, Rep. Jeffries says

The White House has often referred to the Jan. 6 insurrection as one of the darkest days in American democracy. Psaki said the president will expand on that and send a “larger message here to the country about who we are and who we need to be moving forward.”

Though the pro-Trump mob that day did not succeed in reversing the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s false claims of voter fraud have continued to foment, met mostly with silence from Republicans in Congress unwilling to contradict his version of events.

Psaki said Biden will continue to “speak to everyone in the country, those who didn’t vote for him, those who may not believe he is the legitimate president, about what he wants to do to make their lives better.”

“He sees that as his responsibility as the president of the United States,” she said.

Trump is scheduled to hold his own news conference Thursday evening from his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, a display of the former president’s enduring hold on his party and the nation’s political debate.