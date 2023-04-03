Prominent Russian blogger assassinated in St. Petersburg bombing

It’s the highest-profile killing of a supporter of Russia’s war in Ukraine. This weekend, a pro-war blogger died in an explosion at a cafe in Saint Petersburg. Russian authorities blamed Ukraine and have arrested an anti-war activist, but as Nick Schifrin reports, the cafe’s owner, a well-known Putin ally, says the plot is thicker.

