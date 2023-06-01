Prosecutors have audio of Trump discussing classified documents he kept, reports say

Oona Hathaway:

Yes, well, this suggests that — what Trump has been saying is, these were documents were his, and none of them were classified.

And so this recording suggests that these documents that he knows he was holding on to, he knows he took them with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. He's holding on to them, and he says, well, I'm just moving them around. I'm just storing them.

Well, this evidence suggests that he knew that those documents were classified, or at least some of those documents were classified. And then, when he's ordering them to be moved and stored, it does suggest that he's attempting to conceal them from the federal government. And remember that the government had been asking for these documents back.

The National Archives had recognized the documents were missing, and have requested the president turn them over. The president was insisting that they belong to him. Now this recording suggests he knows our classified. Classified documents can't belong to somebody who doesn't have lawful access to those documents and who's out of office.

Those are, by definition, presidential records. So it really is evidence that all these things that have been leaking out, kind of together with this recording, suggests that, in fact, the president knew he was unlawfully retaining these documents, he knew that they were classified, and he knew that, if he continued to hold them and conceal them from the government, that he would be violating the law.