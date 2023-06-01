Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday on the NewsHour, the bill to raise the debt limit heads to the Senate after passing the House with bipartisan support. Federal prosecutors obtain audio of former President Trump discussing one of the classified documents he kept after leaving office. Plus, tensions run high in Pakistan as former Prime Minister Imran Khan awaits another possible arrest and his supporters rally to his side.
