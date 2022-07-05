Protests erupt in Akron, Ohio after police shooting of an unarmed Black man

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, the family of Jayland Walker is calling for peace amid the protests, but they also want answers and accountability from the police.

To tell us more about what justice would look like for the family is Bobby DiCello, a member of the legal team representing Jayland Walker's family. We have also asked for an interview with the mayor and police chief.

Bobby DiCello, thank you for joining the "NewsHour."

The overall narrative from the police chief in Akron is that police believe Jayland Walker fired a gun when he was in his vehicle and that officers feared he would fire again. They gunned him down. We have seen the disturbing videos. We now know he was unarmed when police opened fire.

My first question is, have you seen or heard evidence to the contrary?

Bobby Dicello, Attorney Family of Jayland Walker: Have I seen evidence to the contrary? Yes, in that the police account right now is something that is very, very concerning to us.

There is evidence that the gun was not found in the front seat, according to the preliminary autopsy report that my team reviewed. There was evidence that gun was found in the backseat. There are some concerning questions about the nature and quality of the video that is being used to substantiate some kind of flash and whether or not the door was open.

I would challenge anyone to crack open their door while going 60 miles an hour and try to point it at a police officer without sticking your hand out the window or firing it through the — or out the side of the door. So we have some serious questions about some of these allegations. And we're going to get to the bottom of it.