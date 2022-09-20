Protests erupt in Iran after death of woman arrested for violating dress code

Amna Nawaz:

In videos being shared on social media, women are seen leading the protests in Iran, taking off their headscarves, chanting slogans and calling for an end to compulsory hijab.

Is this a turning point for the women's movement there?

To discuss this, I'm being joined now by Iranian-born actor Nazanin Boniadi, an Amnesty International ambassador and a longtime human rights activist for her homeland of Iran.

Nazanin, welcome to the "NewsHour," and thank you for joining us.

After the death of that 22-year-old woman, who, we should note, is named Mahsa Amini, we have seen these protests spread from her homeland, her home province of Kurdistan all the way across the country, dozens of cities now.

Is what we're seeing unfolding now, is it different from previous protests we have seen, for example, back in 2019? What do you see?

Nazanin Boniadi, Actor and Human Rights Advocate: What I see is history repeating itself.

We know we have seen the death of Neda Agha-Soltan. We have seen Pouya Bakhtiari. Have seen Navid Afkari. The list goes on and on. And I think people have just reached their boiling point. A brave Iranian actress from inside Iran, Katayoun Riahi, recently gave an interview where she didn't wear the hijab, in solidarity with Mahsa and this movement.

And she said it best. She said people are no longer fearful of prison because Iran has become a prison itself.