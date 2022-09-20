Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Fiona grows into a category three hurricane and barrels into more islands after causing devastating flooding and damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Ukraine's top prosecutor discusses mass graves and other Russian atrocities discovered in recaptured areas. Plus, prisoners are set to become eligible for federal grants, opening up new educational opportunities.
