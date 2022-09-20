September 20, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Fiona grows into a category three hurricane and barrels into more islands after causing devastating flooding and damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Ukraine's top prosecutor discusses mass graves and other Russian atrocities discovered in recaptured areas. Plus, prisoners are set to become eligible for federal grants, opening up new educational opportunities.

