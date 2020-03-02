Provisional peace deal between U.S., Taliban hits hurdle over prisoner release

Hamdullah Mohib:

What we were told and what is in the agreement — or, rather, the joint statement with the United States, is that the U.S. will facilitate a discussion between the Afghan government and the Taliban, where we could talk about the release of prisoners, among other things.

But there is no precondition that we must release them before any discussion begins. And I think we are not going to release any prisoners until we see serious commitment for peace from the Taliban.

This is a leverage we cannot give away or, rather, front-load. What we need to see from the Taliban is a full cease-fire. We also need to see clarity on the relationship with the narcotics trade. We also need to see clarity on their relationship with their sponsors.

If that is not clarified, what — we will not have the assurance that any deal with the Taliban will lead to peace in Afghanistan.

So we think that, while we're happy to discuss the release of prisoners, we — it cannot be the only topic. It must be part of a broader discussion on ending the senseless violence in Afghanistan.