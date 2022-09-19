Puerto Rico hit with flooding, widespread power outages from Hurricane Fiona

William Brangham:

In advance of the storm, residents bought small generators and nailed wooden covers over windows.

After the rain started to hit, over 1,000 people had to be rescued from their homes, and more than 2,000 people spent the night in shelters. Other infrastructure, like this temporary bridge built after Maria, was no match for the floodwaters.

President Biden issued an emergency declaration for the island, making federal aid available for rescue efforts during and after the storm. The president also spoke with Governor Pierluisi via phone today, promising continued federal support in the coming days.

But Hurricane Fiona is not done yet. Early this morning, its winds hit the Dominican Republic, engulfing cities and homes there in water, all while it continues to pound Puerto Rico, leaving devastation in its wake.

So, for more on this storm and the relief efforts under way, I'm joined by Dr. Michelle Carlo. She's the medical adviser for the organization Direct Relief of Puerto Rico.

You're on the island right now. And I know getting around is very, very difficult. But can you give us a sense of just what you're hearing about the extent of the damage?