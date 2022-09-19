Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, Puerto Rico experiences massive flooding, widespread power outages and catastrophic damage after Hurricane Fiona slams the island. The United Kingdom grieves as Queen Elizabeth's funeral is held in London. Plus, Turkey's President Erdoğan discusses the expansion of NATO and his efforts to serve as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict.
