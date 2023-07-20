Punishing heat waves break records and disrupt life across much of the world

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Morgan Till
Morgan Till
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
The record heat across the world has been unrelenting and the World Meteorological Organization says it could last into August. The extreme weather is not limited to the heat, there is also torrential rain in some places. Special correspondents in four major cities across the world sent us these reports.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.
