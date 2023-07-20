July 20, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, from Rome to Tokyo, punishing heat waves break records and disrupt life across much of the world. Women and doctors give emotional testimony about pregnancy complications made worse by a Texas abortion law now being challenged in court. Plus, the ongoing conflict in Sudan intensifies with millions forced from their homes and alleged war crimes.

