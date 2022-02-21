Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine’s separatist regions as the West levies sanctions

Nick Schifrin:

And, tonight, there is worry that bloodshed is already beginning.

Putin ordered a — quote — "peacekeeping mission" into Donetsk and Luhansk. President Biden imposed sanctions on anyone doing business in rebel-held areas, and a senior administration official warned of further penalties if Russia invades.

Inside rebel-held territory, with local cameramen filming, authorities have evacuated 30,000 mostly women and children and called up men, young and old, to be ready to fight Ukraine. Russian forces are backing them up. U.S. officials tell "PBS NewsHour" at least one-third of Russia's 150,000-plus troops on the border have already left their staging areas and moved to attack positions.

That's documented by new satellite images and new deployments of armored equipment and troops moving toward the border, including along two locations close to Kharkiv in Ukraine's east.

Independent researchers say Russian troops around Ukraine not only in the east, but also south and north in Belarus, where exercises that were supposed to end yesterday have been extended indefinitely. These troops represent an existential threat to Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on NBC's "Today."