Biden says Russia poised to invade Ukraine as the U.S. continues to seek diplomacy

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden said today he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to further invade Ukraine, and that it will likely happen in the coming days.

Before Mr. Biden's remarks at a late-day news conference, U.S. officials said even more Russian troops have arrived at the Russia-Ukraine border in recent days. They join 150,000 already on station, who the U.S. says are poised to attack.

And, as Nick Schifrin tells us, the U.S. fears the Russians and their allies may be in the initial phase of sparking a new and more brutal invasion.