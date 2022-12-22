Putin pushes to rebuild Russia’s military as its invasion of Ukraine grinds on

Geoff Bennett:

For more on Russia's plans to rebuild their military and continue to fight in Ukraine, we turn to Samuel Bendett, a Russian military analyst for the Center for Naval Analyses.

It's great to have you with us.

And Vladimir Putin, he is admitting mistakes. He's acknowledging criticism that his army lacked the basic necessities to wage war. But he's also suggesting that the Kremlin is digging in for a protracted war effort.

How should we interpret his remarks?

Samuel Bendett, Center for Naval Analyses: Well, his remarks are nothing new to millions of people who've been following different Telegram channels that have been screaming about the deficiencies and problems and offering very frank critique of what the Russian forces were doing in Ukraine, and about the lack of basic supplies, and about the lack of systems and weapons.

And a lot of that actually really came forward during the mobilization issues that were also actively covered, not just in Russia and abroad. And so he really couldn't hide from the truth in that regard.

As far as this war going long term, this has always been the plan. Neither side is going to give up. Russia isn't going to give up. The Kremlin indicated that this is a war to the finish. And, therefore, he had to announce that this is going to be a long-term conflict.