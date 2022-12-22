Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Thursday on the NewsHour, United States life expectancy falls to the lowest level since the mid-1990s due to deaths from COVID and drug overdoses. Congress irons out the details of a massive spending bill in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown. Plus, despite the pandemic and online shopping causing widespread small business closures, some retailers are finding ways to adapt.
