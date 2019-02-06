Putting Trump’s State of the Union statements in context

Yamiche Alcindor:

So the president spoke a lot about working across the aisle last night, but his speech was laced with all sorts of misinformation.

And it's the kind of misinformation that could complicate the next two years of his presidency. When it comes to immigration — and we will put it up — the president said San Diego and El Paso, Texas, are much safer because of new walls that were put up.

That's just simply not true, Judy. What we know is that the wall — and there's been no new wall built. And all that's been happening is existing repairs on existing fencing. And it's important to note that the president said this and has said over and over again that the wall is being built, that the construction has already started, when that's just not true.

And I want to read to you a statement that the sheriff of El Paso Texas put out today, because he was — he's a Democrat, but he was very frustrated with the president's characterizations. He said the characterizations are falsehoods used to justify building a 2,000-mile wall.

He said — quote — "The facts are clear. President Trump continues to give a false narrative about a great city that truly represents what the great — what this great nation is all about."

It's also important to note that the president talks about the country being invaded by immigrants. Border apprehensions are at an all-time low, so this could complicate the president. Why it matters is because there's this bipartisan committee working on immigration. But the president continues to use this information that Democrats say is completely false.

And it's hard to see how we're going to get to some sort of resolution before the shutdown deadline, if the president is using this misinformation.