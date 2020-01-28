Question of witnesses remains unsettled in Trump impeachment trial

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president's legal team and the president feel pretty confident that they did the best that they could do with the president's call.

Now, there was, of course, that conversation and that comment from the president's lawyer to the Senate saying, this wasn't a perfect call. But they really built this case to say, look, the president didn't do what he's accused of doing.

And then, of course, Alan Dershowitz comes up and says, even if he did do what he did, he — this is not impeachable. So they're really hammering that home. The White House has been in contact with senators from the beginning. They're going to continue to pressure senators to not vote for witnesses and to, of course, acquit the president.

The White House feels a little shaky about the idea that there might be witnesses called, but they feel still very confident that the president will be acquitted.

The other thing to note, of course, the White House is saying President Trump is keeping business as usual in at the White House. Today, he released his Middle East peace plan. He also is on his way to New Jersey to go have a campaign rally. He has another one in Iowa.

So the president and the White House are saying, as all this is going on, the president is still very focused on doing the business of the American people, even though, of course, the president on social media and in interviews has been very, very focused on this impeachment trial, because he sees it as tied to his legacy.