Questions and anger emerge over Maui wildfire response and lack of communication

Geoff Bennett:

As President Biden surveys the damage in Maui, emergency crews, local officials, and residents are still assessing the scope of loss from the wildfires.

So far, officials have confirmed that the fires led to more than 110 deaths, and most of those individuals have yet to be identified. More than 1,000 federal officials remain on the ground.

Troubling questions and anger have emerged as well about the role of Hawaii's biggest power utility, the response by local and state government, and a lack of critical communication when residents most needed it.

For the latest on what that perspective is like on the ground, we're joined by Marina Riker, a reporter for The Honolulu Civil Beat, who is based in Maui.

Thank you for being with us.