Quiet Olympics opening ceremony sees loud public protest over virus concerns

Well, look, according to the U.S. Olympic Committee, this is actually a good number. The medical experts there were — seemed to sound pretty satisfied with this statistic that was actually only revealed in the last 24 hours.

Now, one of the reasons for this might be athletes that were a little bit reticent to get vaccinated because of a fear that it might somehow influence their performance. That is absolutely possible.

But what this also does, the fact that other athletes now know that, in the same Olympic Village, there are American athletes who have not been vaccinated, will they now get close to them? Because there is always that fear of becoming what is called a close contact.

That means that you might have shook hands with somebody once who tested positive for COVID-19, one of those 19 cases we have had here so far among athletes. If you have been close to one of those people, then you're also going to be checked for COVID-19. And you might be isolated for a short while, putting into serious peril your Olympic dreams.

That is why there is this nervousness that I know about among athletes, having spoken to a few. As soon as they hear a rumor about a new case, you always have to check right away, have you been with that person? Have you trained with them maybe? Did you have a meal with them?

That's the kind of atmosphere, partly, at least, that we have in this Olympic Village here in Tokyo right now.