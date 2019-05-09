Racial divides on display as Red Sox players of color boycott White House visit

Kevin Blackistone:

Well, I think that this president has returned us to a time when we thought about how divisive things were between black folks and white folks in this country, or, maybe in this case, expand it to people of color and white folks in this country.

And I think, if you look at what happened with Clemson, or certainly if you look at what happened with the Red Sox, it's very clear. And I think it's important to point out people of color, because a lot of people talk about baseball not having as many black players as it used to.

But you know who didn't come to this White House? The progeny of enslaved Africans from this country, the progeny of enslaved Africans from the Caribbean, the progeny of enslaved Africans from South America. They all didn't come.

So, in one way, it created some unity, I think, among black American players and black players from the Caribbean and from South America. But it also, once again, just underscored how divisive the politics are under this particular administration.

You heard Alex Cora talking about his concern about Puerto Rico and what has happened to Puerto Rico under this — under this presidency after it was struck by the hurricane. And we know how many black players have felt about this presidency's approach to matters concerning the Black Lives Matters movement.

And so all of this has really come to a head in this event.