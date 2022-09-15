Railroads and unions agree to deal, avoiding a potentially catastrophic shutdown

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz
Railroads and labor unions reached a tentative agreement Thursday preventing a strike that would have made supply chain issues even worse. The five-year deal includes raises for workers and addresses union concerns about working conditions, time off and schedules. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was heavily involved in the negotiations and joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the deal.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
