Railroads and unions agree to deal, avoiding a potentially catastrophic shutdown

Railroads and labor unions reached a tentative agreement Thursday preventing a strike that would have made supply chain issues even worse. The five-year deal includes raises for workers and addresses union concerns about working conditions, time off and schedules. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was heavily involved in the negotiations and joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the deal.

