Thursday on the NewsHour, railroad unions agree to a deal on working conditions and operations, avoiding a potentially catastrophic shutdown. Republican governors continue to send migrants to Democratic-led cities. Plus, residents of a small town liberated by Ukrainian forces recount harrowing stories of being caught in the crossfire.
