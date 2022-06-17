Record heat wave in the U.S. raises public health concerns

William Brangham:

Amna, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, and St. Louis are among some of the cities that have reported record-setting temperatures this month. And more than 50 million Americans are expected to endure triple-digit temperatures in the days to come.

And we know these heat waves can be deadly, like this time last year in the Pacific Northwest, where hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada were estimated to have died from the heat.

For more on how extreme temperatures impact the body, I'm joined by W. Larry Kenney. He's a professor of physiology and kinesiology at Penn State.

Larry Kenney, great to have you on the "NewsHour."

I think most people have some sense of how they personally react when they go outside and they work outside on a really hot day. But can you give us a primer on what you know, what we know about what extreme heat does to the body?