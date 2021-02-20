Recovery may take months even as more help reaches storm-hit Texas

Colin Allred:

No, it wasn't. The Texas regulators did not take the advice that they were given 10 years ago. And we had a similar cold snap come through Texas. We had some blackouts, nothing like the scale that we're seeing now. And they were told that if you don't weatherize, this could happen again. And they chose not to. They issued some recommendations, but not requirements. And that's something that, as we all know in many cases, that's not going to be followed.

And now we have dozens of deaths. We've had millions of Texans without power. As I said, we've had Texans making just just incredible choices to try and protect their families, sleeping in tents on their living room floors, holding their babies as close to their chests as possible to keep them warm through a freezing night. I mean, it's just unimaginable the pain that this is caused.

And, you know, obviously, Texas has its own grid, as some folks may know, we're not part of the national grid and most of Texas, we have a unique situation where you have both the supply and the demand in terms of power that we can create it and we have about 30 million people drawing on it. But if you're going to do that, you have to have redundancies in place. You have to weatherize and we have wind power here that some of it did freeze.

But that happens in Iowa as well, where they have freezing temperatures and the wind still works. We have natural gas lines. It froze, but that happens in Alaska as well, where they use natural gas. But those lines don't freeze. This is preventable.