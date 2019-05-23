Release of ‘American Taliban’ raises questions about U.S. efforts to deradicalize

Nick Schifrin:

In 2002, Lindh released a statement saying — quote — he "never understood jihad to mean anti-Americanism or terrorism. I condemn terrorist on every level unequivocally."

But two U.S. government assessments since then concluded Lindh has made pro-ISIS comments, and — quote — "continued to advocate for global jihad and to write and translate violent extremist texts."

Lindh was released on certain conditions. He cannot possess an Internet-capable device without permission or constant monitoring. He cannot view or access extremist or terrorist material or communicate with extremists. And he must undergo mental health counseling.

That leads to bigger questions: How should the U.S. release convicted extremists? And should the U.S. try to de-radicalize them?

Kevin Lowry recently retired as chief probation officer for the U.S. District Court in Minnesota. He established the only de-radicalization program in the country for accused extremists.

Kevin Lowry joins me now.

Thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with those who supervised release conditions for John Walker Lindh. Are those sufficient to make sure that Lindh or anyone like him who has been convicted of these crimes doesn't stay radical in the future?