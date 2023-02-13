Release of toxic chemicals from train derailment in Ohio prompts broader safety concerns

Geoff Bennett:

In Eastern Ohio, residents have been on edge for more than a week following an explosive train derailment and a toxic chemical leak.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, and the all-clear has been given, but, in East Palestine, a small community of about 5,000 people on the Pennsylvania border, that has done little to calm anxieties.

It was like something out of a disaster movie. A massive train derailment led to an explosion, causing ominous plumes of smoke to billow over the quiet village of East Palestine. But it is what is in that smoke that has residents still concerned about returning home.

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern, was carrying several toxic chemicals, including the used in plastic and paint manufacturing, including carcinogenic vinyl chloride. Residents within a one-mile radius of the derailment were ordered to evacuate immediately.

Resident Melissa Henry recalled the moment she knew she had to leave with her son.