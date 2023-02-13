Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, earthquake victims in the rebel-held parts of Syria are left without international aid or rescue operations a week after the disaster first struck. U.S. officials shed more light on the decision to shoot down four objects over North American airspace within eight days. Plus, thousands protest against the Israeli government's plan to weaken the nation's judiciary.
Support Provided By:
Learn more