February 13, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, earthquake victims in the rebel-held parts of Syria are left without international aid or rescue operations a week after the disaster first struck. U.S. officials shed more light on the decision to shoot down four objects over North American airspace within eight days. Plus, thousands protest against the Israeli government's plan to weaken the nation's judiciary.

