Release of unverified Russian intelligence sparks questions about politicization

U.S. officials and former intelligence officials tell "PBS NewsHour" the FBI in 2016 considered it might be Russian disinformation. It was rejected by special counsel Robert Mueller and the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee.

And Ratcliffe released the letter, over the objection of career CIA and NSA officials. Democrats accused Ratcliffe of politicizing intelligence.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner released a statement: "It's very disturbing to me, 35 days before an election, the director of national intelligence would release unverified Russian rumored intelligence."

Ratcliffe said the information was not Russian disinformation, but obtained using sensitive sources and methods. That led to criticism from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.