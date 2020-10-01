The risks of politicizing the U.S. intelligence community

Nick Schifrin:

For a deeper look at questions over politicizing intelligence and a broader look at American democracy, we turn to John McLaughlin, CIA acting director during the George W. Bush administration and the agency's deputy director. He's now at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.

And Larry Diamond has written extensively about the decline of democracies and the rise of authoritarianism. He served under the George W. Bush administration and is now a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

We welcome both of you back to the "NewsHour."

John McLaughlin, let me start with you.

What's your reaction to the letter that the director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, released earlier this week?