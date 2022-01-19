Remembering André Leon Talley and his unique contributions to fashion

Jeffrey Brown:

Born in 1948, Talley was raised in North Carolina by his grandmother. He spoke of getting a first taste of style from her as they attended church.

Talley went on to study French literature at North Carolina Central University, before receiving a master's degree at Brown. He spoke in the 2018 documentary "The Gospel According to Andre."

Andre Leon Talley, "Vogue": I did not know who exactly I was. I was becoming. But I did get out of the Jim Crow South. Brown gave me a freedom, a liberation and propelled me into the world that I know.