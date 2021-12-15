Remembering bell hooks and her enormous legacy

Amna Nawaz:

Born Gloria Jean Watkins, bell hooks grew up in segregated Kentucky in the 1950s and '60s. The daughter of a janitor and a maid, hooks left home to attend Stanford University, where she earned an English degree. She went on to earn a Ph.D. and then authored more than 30 works under her pen name, which is taken from her great-grandmother.

Her prolific writing spanned poetry, essays, and children's books, examining the intersection of race, politics, and gender, and making her one of the most influential Black feminist scholars of the last half-century.

In 2004, hooks returned to Kentucky to teach at Berea College and later founded the bell hooks Institute there.

Here to talk more about her life and impact is Imani Perry. She's the Hughes-Rogers professor of African American studies at Princeton University.

And, Professor Perry, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for making the time.