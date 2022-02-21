Remembering Paul Farmer, a giant in the world of public health

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, remembering a giant in the world of public health.

Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician, anthropologist and founder of a leading global health organization, died today. He was known worldwide for improving health care access in developing countries.

The group he co-founded, Partners In Health, said that Farmer died in his sleep.

Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro, who has long covered Farmer, has this remembrance.