On the Ethiopian border, refugees fleeing fighting, famine make for Sudan

Hari Sreenivasan:

In November of last year, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, launched a government offensive against rebel forces in the northern region of Tigray.

At the time, he promised that the war would be over in a matter of weeks. But the conflict continues with thousands dead and 1.7 million people displaced. Last month, the United Nations declared that parts of Tigray are now in the midst of famine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite and negotiated ceasefire.

Since the beginning of fighting, tens of thousands of Ethiopians have sought safety in neighboring Sudan. But the conditions in Sudan's refugee camps are presenting new challenges. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Benedict Moran and videographer Jorgen Samso report.