Remembering Pulitzer-winning poet Charles Simic

Poet Charles Simic died Monday at 84. He was a prolific writer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and served as Poet Laureate of the United States. He often wrote, with both bite and humor, of the World War II era and his early years in Yugoslavia before coming to the U.S. as a teenager. In 2007, Simic discussed it in a 2007 conversation with the PBS NewsHour's Jeffrey Brown.