January 10, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, as their first orders of business, House Republicans take aim at the IRS and what they consider government overreach. The Biden administration proposes income-driven repayment plans for student loans while plans to cancel some of the debt are held up in court. Plus, Navy veteran Mark Frerichs explains what his freedom means to him after being held hostage in Afghanistan.

