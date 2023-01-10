Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, as their first orders of business, House Republicans take aim at the IRS and what they consider government overreach. The Biden administration proposes income-driven repayment plans for student loans while plans to cancel some of the debt are held up in court. Plus, Navy veteran Mark Frerichs explains what his freedom means to him after being held hostage in Afghanistan.
