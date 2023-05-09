Remembering the 8 people killed in the Texas mall attack

As we learn more about the shooting in Allen, Texas, and the man behind it, we wanted to focus on the victims and take a moment to remember the lives lost in this attack, the 200th mass shooting of the year. As Geoff Bennett reports, two families lost multiple loved ones, including several children.

