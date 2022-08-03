Judy Woodruff:

Finally, tonight, remembering the legendary sports broadcaster Vin Scully.

The baseball world is mourning the loss of the Hall of Fame sportscaster, who died yesterday at the age of 94. Vin Scully called games for the Dodgers for 67 years, both in Los Angeles and when the team was originally in Brooklyn. That is the longest tenure any broadcaster has had with a professional team.

Many in and out of sports said he was the best there ever was.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his death "is the end of a chapter of our city's history."

And former Dodger Steve Garvey wrote: "Los Angeles has had one clear sound, and that was the voice of Vin Scully."

In 2009, Jeffrey Brown had a chance to spend a day with Scully at Dodger Stadium.

We have an excerpt from that story that brings us the man, his work and his love of the game.