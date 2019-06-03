Remembering those killed in the Virginia Beach massacre

Amna Nawaz:

Christopher Rapp was an engineer with Virginia Beach's Public Utilities Department. He enjoyed Scottish music and joined a pipe band last fall called Tidewater Pipes and Drums. Band members wrote that — quote — "Chris was reserved, but very friendly, quietly engaging members one-on-one after our weekly practices."

Richard Nettleton was with the Public Utilities Department for over 28 years and also served as a lieutenant in the United States Army's 130th Engineer Brigade in Germany. A friend told local reporters — quote — "He was a big Red Sox fan. We couldn't have a conversation without having a little bit of banter back and forth about the Red Sox and Yankees. That's something I'm going to miss about Rich."

Katherine Nixon worked for the city for 10 years and is survived by her three children. A friend told "The Virginian-Pilot" — quote — "She was my son's very first soccer coach, and she had a way with all the kids."

Michelle Langer is remembered as a fun-loving person who recently lost her father. A friend and co-worker wrote on Facebook — quote — "She was always someone who I could approach and could talk with. She was like an aunt to me."

Engineer Joshua Hardy is remembered as a prankster who could put a smile on any face. A co-worker wrote on Facebook that — quote — "He was a brother who every day would bring a smile to your face."

Thirty-five-old Alexander Gusev emigrated from Belarus in 2003 as a student in his late teens, seeking a better life in America. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering before becoming a right-of-way agent with the City of Virginia beach.

Mary Louise Gayle had just turned 65 years old. A mother of two and a grandmother, Gayle was often found walking her small dog around the neighborhood. Her next-door neighbor told "The Pilot" — quote — "If anyone was going to have a neighbor, she would be the one to have."

Laquita Brown was fluent in three languages. She was killed on her father's birthday, who thought he would find his daughter at a nearby hospital. She died inside the city building.